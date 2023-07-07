Amethi (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man in a village here, police said on Friday.

According to the victim's father, the incident took place on Wednesday when the accused took the girl to his home on the pretext of watching television and allegedly raped her, they added.

Amethi Deputy Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said

the minor has been sent for medical examination.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.

