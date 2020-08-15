Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 (ANI): A five-year-old girl from Chennai, Sanjana, attempted a Guinness World Record on Independence Day by shooting 111 arrows non- stop from the suspended position in 13 minutes."Five-year-old girl Sanjana has become the first child in the entire world to set a record of shooting 111 arrows in 13 minutes and 15 seconds in upside-down position. Normally in any world competition and national competition, the trained archers shoot 6 arrows in 4 minutes which means 30 arrows in 20 minutes," said Sanjana's trainer, Shihan Hussaini.

"Sanjana has set a mindblowing record. We are going to send it for Guiness World Records for validation," Hussaini added.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Burj Khalifa in Dubai Lit Up With Indian Tricolour, Watch Video.

Sanjana's father, Prem, said that Sanjana was determined to make it to the Olympics and as soon as she was eligible.

"Sanjana is very enthusiastic about making these records. She will make one record every year on Independence Day till she is 10 years old after which she will train for the Olympics in the year 2032 and bring home several gold medals and make her country proud," he said.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Illuminated in Tricolour on Indian Independence Day 2020, Watch Video: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

Pramod Chandurkar, Secretary-General of the Archery Association of India (AAI) participated as the chief guest in the event which was held in the presence of Virendra Sachdeva, President of the Delhi Archery Association.

Dr Joris, Chairman of the judges' committee of AAI witnessed the event online and a panel of judges headed by CS Maniam (Continental Judge of World Archery) monitored and recorded the proceedings which will be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records for validation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)