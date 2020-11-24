Aizawl, Nov 24 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,710 on Tuesday as 50 more people, including nine Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Lawngtlai district reported the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Aizawl and Serchhip (nine each) and Champhai (eight), he said.

Also Read | Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to ‘Hind di Chaadar’.

Nine infections were detected during RT-PCR tests, 11 during TrueNat and 30 during rapid antigen tests, the official said.

Nine BSF jawans, six children and three elderly persons are among the new patients, he said.

Also Read | Where There is a Will There is a Way: Story of a Specially-Abled Woman Who Defied all the Odds to Become Sarpanch of Two Villages.

Thirteen new patients have travel history, while 37 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The state now has 502 active coronavirus cases, while 3,203 people have recovered from the disease and five patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

Mizoram has tested 1,42,133 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)