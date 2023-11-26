Jamshedpur, Nov 26 (PTI) Over 5,000 runners participated in the inaugural Tata Steel Joda Run-a-thon held in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Sunday, the company said in a statement.

Organised in association with Odisha Athletic Association, it was flagged off by Champua MLA Minakshi Mahanta, Joda municipality chairman Jagadish Prasad Sahoo, Tata Steel vice-president (raw materials) DB Sundara Ramam, among others.

The run was organised in three categories 10km and 7km for men and women aged 15 years and above, 5km for boys and girls under 16 years and a special 2km run for persons with special abilities. The total prize money for all categories was Rs 5,67,000, the statement added.

Mohan Saini from Uttarakhand won the 10km race in the men's category, while Tansi Singh from Uttar Pradesh bagged the prize in the women category.

