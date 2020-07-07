Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): A total of 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,17,121, Public Health Department said.

According to the official data, 3,296 patients were discharged today. The total number of positive cases includes 1,18,558 recovered, 9250 deaths and 89,294 active cases.

Meanwhile, one new COVID-19 case reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today.

Total number of cases in the area is now at 2,335, including 352 active cases and 1,735 discharges, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (ANI)

