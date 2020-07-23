Nashik, Jul 23 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 10,969 on Thursday with the addition of 515 new infections, health officials said.

The deadly virus claimed 13 more lives in the district, taking the toll to 433, they said.

Of the 13 deceased, nine were from areas within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, two from other parts of the district, one from Malegaon town and one from outside receiving treatment here, the officials said.

Also, 428 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 7,798, they said.

Of the total number of positive patients, 6,793 were from Nashik city, 2,797 from other parts of the district, 1,225 from Malegaon and 154 from outside the district, the administration said.

