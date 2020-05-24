India News | 52 New COVID-19 Cases in J&K, Tally 1,621

Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,621 on Sunday after 52 more people tested positive for the infection, officials said.

There are 791 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Union territory -- 607 in Kashmir and 184 in Jammu -- and 809 patients have recovered, according to officials.

Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases were detected in the Union territory. While 22 of them are from Jammu, 30 are from Kashmir, the officials said.

The number of confirmed cases has now reached 1,621, out of which 1,360 are in Kashmir, while 261 are in Jammu, the officials said.

The Union territory has witnessed 21 COVID-19 deaths so far. PTI

