Panaji (Goa) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Konkan coast of Goa hosted the 53rd edition of "Fit India Sundays on Cycle", with the armed forces as special partners, dedicated to Vijay Diwas. This edition took the nationwide fitness movement beyond the capital, marking a new chapter in the campaign's expansion nationwide, according to the official press release.

The event reflected the "growing momentum" of the Fit India Movement and its mission to make fitness a people's movement across India.

The cycling rally was flagged off "amidst great enthusiasm", covering the "picturesque" route from Miramar Beach Circle to Dona Paula and back, offering participants a "unique" blend of fitness, community bonding, and Goa's natural beauty. The morning featured yoga sessions, Zumba routines, live Goan music, and broad participation, reinforcing the idea that "fitness can be joyful, inclusive, and sustainable".

The event was attended by Dr. Ramesh Tawadkar, Sports Minister of Goa, along with senior officials, including Santosh Gunwantrao Sukhadeve, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Government of Goa. Eminent actors, athletes, defence personnel, NCC cadets, and Fit India Ambassadors also joined the movement.

Addressing the gathering on stage, Dr. Ramesh Tawadkar reflected on his journey spanning over two decades as a Physical Education teacher and cycling enthusiast, and now as the Sports Minister of Goa.

Emphasising the need to strengthen sports culture, he noted that cycling has become an integral part of daily life in several European countries, with thousands commuting by bicycle each day.

"Goa and India must cultivate a similar culture, adding that when 30 crore Indians come together, a true behavioural shift towards fitness is possible. Echoing the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, we must organise Sundays on Cycle regularly across Goa, making it a weekly habit for citizens," he added.

According to the release, "The movement was further enlivened by the presence of eminent actors and sportspersons from across the country, including Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj Kumar, actor Mohammed Ali, Subedar Manish Kaushik, Arjuna Awardee Bruno Coutinho, Padma and Arjuna Awardee Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, and former Indian women's football team head coach Maymol Rocky, among others."

Speaking on the occasion, actor Mohammed Ali expressed his happiness at seeing people from all walks of life coming together for fitness. He said, "I am glad to be part of a movement that encourages citizens to work towards a healthier nation actively."

Manchu Manoj Kumar, addressing participants, shared insights on how he maintains his fitness through discipline and consistency. He lauded the Fit India Movement and the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, noting that such initiatives are crucial to the country's future and play a key role in inspiring youth to adopt healthier lifestyles.

With participation from NCC units, armed forces representatives, Fit India Ambassadors, and fitness influencers, the "53rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Goa" stood as a "potent" reminder that fitness thrives best when driven by community spirit, leadership, and collective action, according to the release.

The initiative is conducted in partnership with Yogasana Bharat and My Bharat to promote fitness and well-being nationwide. (ANI)

