Bhubaneswar, Jun 11 (PTI) As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, raising Odisha's tally in to 3,386, a health department official said.

One COVID-19 patient died due to co-morbidity, the official said, adding that now a total of three coronavirus-infected persons have died in the state due to non-COVID reasons.

"Regret to inform that one female COVID positive patient of Bhubaneswar, aged 38 years, who was under long standing treatment for psoriasis and was on immunosuppressant drugs, has died. Cause of her death was septic shock with multi-organ failure," the health department said in a statement.

Of the 136 fresh cases reported from 14 districts, 134 came from quarantine centres, where people returning from different states have been put up for primary observation, and two others from localities, the official said.

At least 54 personnel of the NDRF, the ODRAF and fire service were diagnosed with the disease.

"All of them had recently returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal," the official said.

Earlier in June, 49 NDRF personnel and 12 Odisha Fire Service officials had tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 115 disaster response personnel have so far been detected positive for the highly infectious disease, the official said.

The state also recorded recovery of 72 more patients, taking the total number of persons cured from the disease to 2,354, the official said.

A total of 3,333 samples were examined for the deadly virus since Wednesday, taking the number of coronavirus tests thus far in the state to 1,88,743.

The number of active cases in Odisha currently stands at 1,092. Altogether, 2,282 patients have recovered from the disease, while nine have succumbed to the virus.

The COVID fatality rate in Odisha stands at 0.26 per cent, which is lowest in the country, the official said.

Eleven of the state's 30 districts have reported more than 100 cases. Ganjam district topped the list with 652, followed by Jajpur at 326, Khurda at 307, Cuttack at 216, Balasore at 197, Kendrapara at 171, Bhadrak at 152, Jagatsinghpur at 130, Bolangir 124, Sundergarh and Puri at 118 each.

Meanwhile, the state government urged people to maintain social distancing while celebrating the three-day Raja festival which commences from Sunday, officials said.

The government has relaxed the night curfew by three hours on Friday - from 7 pm to 10 pm - to enable people to shop for the festival smoothly, without crowding shops and markets.

Official sources said as many as 6,248 people on Thursday returned to Odisha taking the total number of returnees since May 3 to 5,22,148. The state government has set up temporary medical camps in all the gram panchayats for keeping the returnees on observation.

According to the announcement made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the returnees in rural areas who complete the quarantine period are being given an incentive of Rs 2,000.

"The incentive of Rs 2,000 each have been paid to 1,10,080 people so far. An amount of Rs 19.03 crore has been spent for this purpose from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," an official said.

