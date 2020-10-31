Agartala, Oct 31 (PTI) At least 54 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the state's tally to 30,717, a health department official said.

The death toll, however, remained at 343.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Eases Lockdown Norms For November; Schools, Gyms, Theatres, Parks to Reopen Under Regulations, Suburban Trains to Resume.

West Tripura district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 178 COVID-19 deaths so far, the official said.

Tripura now has 1,496 active cases, while 28,855 people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Raghav Chadha, AAP MLA From Rajinder Nagar, Inaugurates Road at Maharishi Valmiki Mandir Marg.

As many as 4,58,383 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)