India News | 55 New COVID-19 Cases in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): As many as 55 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4,246.

The death toll in the district now stands at 189, according to Mahendra Sharma the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

"People of Indore have followed guidelines of COVID-19 lockdown, so the chain of transmission has broken. It is a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures," Sharma had said.

He added, "As per the Central government guidelines, we were asked to conduct a sample survey where the migratory population has settled, to check if there is a community spread in the district. So the last time only six COVID-19 cases were reported maybe because all the samples were collected from the green area. We will have to conduct the survey in other areas too." (ANI)

