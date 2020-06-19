India News | 55-year-old COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide at Hospital in Ambala
Agency News ANI| Jun 19, 2020 07:09 AM IST
Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.
"He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his body," said Mullana Police Station SHO Narender Singh.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 50th Birthday: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Former Congress President.
Police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)