India News | 55-year-old COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide at Hospital in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.

"He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his body," said Mullana Police Station SHO Narender Singh.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 50th Birthday: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Former Congress President.

Police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)