Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 28 (PTI) A 574-page charge sheet was filed by the Odisha Police's Crime Branch on Monday in the gang rape of the 20-year-old college student at the Gopalpur beach, which had shocked the nation.

Nine people, including four minors, have been named in the charge sheet for their alleged involvement in the crime, which took place on June 15, said Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Alok Jyoti Kadam.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Rural) in Berhampur in Ganjam district in 42 days.

The survivor was visiting the popular beach with her boyfriend when she was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men. Police had arrested 10 persons in connection with the case.

