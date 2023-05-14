Noida, May 14 (PTI) A total of 58,685 challans -- an average of over 3,900 daily -- were issued for violation of traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida during a 15-day campaign, according to data. Police also seized nearly 1,000 vehicles during the drive.

Launched on April 28, the 'Discipline of the Road – 1' campaign focused particularly on checking wrong-lane driving and illegal parking, among other violations, a senior official said.

According to the official data, 58,685 challans were issued during the campaign period. Of these, 7,792 were for wrong-lane driving/riding and 14,430 for parking violations.

The traffic police towed 1,128 vehicles while 996 were impounded for violations even as FIRs were lodged in five cases during the fortnight, the data showed.

The total penalty amount from challans during the campaign was Rs 4,91,600 (Rs 4.91 lakh), according to the official figures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said the campaign has been effective and learnings from it will be implemented in future to further enforce traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida.

"The campaign has been effective but we have identified some (traffic violation) hotspots where we will continue enforcement of traffic rules," Yadav told PTI.

"At some places where we have identified wrong-lane driving due to structural issues, we will be communicating with the Noida authority to resolve those issues," he said.

The officer said the traffic police will get stricter against offenders in cases of wrong-lane driving/riding in the coming days and is mulling lodging FIRs as well.

"A significant point that has emerged during the campaign is that a lot of vehicles, including commercial carriers, were found driving on wrong lanes. Very soon we would begin lodging FIRs in such cases for stricter action against such commuters," he said.

The officer also urged the citizens to obey traffic rules.

"People should follow the traffic norms that are made for their own safety as well as that of others. For example, they can go an extra 100 metres for a U-turn instead of taking shortcuts. This way, you can prevent mishaps and ensure road safety," Yadav added.

