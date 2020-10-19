Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 5,984 new coronavirus cases, the lowest spike in the last several weeks, which took its caseload to 16,01,365, a health official said.

125 fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 42,240, he added.

On the other hand, 15,069 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 13,84,879.

There are 1,73,759active cases.

81,85,778 people have been tested so far.

