New Delhi, February 12: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 10.34 pm today. Earthquake in India and Pakistan: Strong Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Punjab and Northern India.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:34:40 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 75.09, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 21km ESE of Amritsar, Punjab," NCB tweeted. The earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi NCR, and in Jammu too.

