Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], January 29 (ANI): As many as six people were killed on Friday after an auto collided with a truck in Marrimitta village of Telangana's Mahabubabad district.

According to the police, the bodies of deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination to a nearby hospital.

"A case is being registered in the local police station," informed police adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He also conveyed his condolences to bereaved families. (ANI)

