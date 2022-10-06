New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman died after falling into an open drain in Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Wednesday in Sector 13, they said.

We received information that a woman had fallen into an open drain near the Reliance Fresh outlet, police said.

She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Sudha Devi's body was shifted to the DDU Hospital for post mortem, the DCP added.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Dwarka North Police Station and investigation is underway, police said.

