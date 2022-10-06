New Delhi, October 6: Recently, Shubham Rathi, the State President of Uttar Pradesh Students Union and the Youth State President of All India Jaat Mahasabha, has been announced the Youth In Charge (West Zone) Uttar Pradesh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). The official announcement by the Bharatiya Kisan Union was made on October 1st, 2022 through a media Press Release released by the organisation that works for the welfare of the farmers in India. The announcement was made by Anuj Singh who is the Uttar Pradesh State President of Youth Wing of BKU.

Shubham Rathi has been closely associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) since a long time and has been a close associate of Rakesh Tikait who led the 2020-2021 Indian Farmers Protest at the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP border. Rathi is a popular youth leader who is deeply connected with the masses and has always stood for people in their thick and thin and has been actively protesting against the Agnipath scheme brought by the Union Government. The young leader made a name for himself in the hearts and minds of people of Moradabad during the entire Covid-19 wave as he was seen on the ground 24*7 working tirelessly for the people, arranging oxygen cylinders, distributing free masks & kits and arranging life-saving drugs.

Talking about the recent promotion, an elated Shubham Rathi stated, "It indeed is a great moment for me to be appointed as the Youth In Charge (West Zone) Uttar Pradesh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union as I myself is a a farmer and getting the opportunity to serve the farmers of our country is what I have always wanted to do. I would like to sincerely thank Anuj Singh and the entire team of BKU along with Rakesh Tikait who have always been my mentor. With this appointment, I assure our farmers of the Western UP that I will always be there for them and do my every bit to make their lives easy as I deeply believe that the Farmers are the backbone of our Country and it is the moral responsibility of every citizen to acknowledge their contribution and hard work in the growth of our economy."

Shubham Rathi, who since his school days spent most of the time surrounded by politicians and other influential people, was always fascinated by politics and as he grew up, he realised that politics is indeed a medium to serve the people and take the country forward. Following his passion to serve the society, he joined the Student’s Union at a time when he was doing his graduation from the prestigious Hindu College located in Moradabad. In 2017, he, along with like minded students floated Uttar Pradesh Students Union for raising issues related to student welfare. It is likely that most of you might have heard the phrase ‘Luck favours the brave’ and the same was in the case of this youth leader. Shubham, for his deep understanding of people and their issues was awarded and promoted to the post of President of Student’s Wing of Akhil Bhartiya Jaat Mahasabha on August 8th, 2020.

Often referred to as a ‘Yuva Neta’, Shubham Rathi is rapidly emerging as a young turk in the realm of politics in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. Not just a youth leader, he also successfully runs 2 very promising startups in the field of Real Estate and Share Market. With so many achievements and recognition in his kitty at such a young age, Shubham Rathi has truly positioned himself as the next big thing in Indian Politics and, without a doubt, is an inspiration for generations to come.