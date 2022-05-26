Noida, May 26 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday seized around 60,000 kilograms of spurious salt and over 20,000 wrappers labelled 'Tata Salt' from a factory and arrested two people in connection with the case, officials said.

The gang had been engaged in packing local salt in packets bearing label of the Tata company at the factory located in the Dadri area and further sold them in markets, they said.

“The factory manufacturing spurious salt in the name of Tata Salt was busted by officials of the Dadri police station on Thursday. Two people were arrested from the spot while a third person managed to escape from the spot,” a police spokesperson said.

“Over 20,000 wrappers of Tata Salt were seized from the spot. Around 60,000 kilograms of local salt estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh and equipment to seal plastic packets were recovered from the factory,” the official said.

The accused were cheating the company by filling labeled packets of a brand with plain salt and selling it in the market, the police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the Copyright Act.

Those arrested have been identified as Mukesh Kansal and Shakir Hussain, the police said.

A truck was also impounded from the factory premises, they added.

