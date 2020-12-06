Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): Telangana reported 622 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.73 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,472.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 104, followed by Rangareddy 55 and Medchal Malkajgiri 51, a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 pm on December 5.

As many as8,125 patients are under treatment and57,308 samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, over 57.79 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.55 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.48 per cent, while it was 94.3 per cent in the country.

