Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) A 65-year old man was killed as Pakistan army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting the Indian army to retaliate befittingly, officials said.

There was heavy mortar shelling on forward villages along the LoC in Mankote sector of Mendher tehsil late Friday night, officials said.

Also Read | 'Deeply Saddened to Hear About Accident of Air India Express Flight IX1344 Upon Landing at Kozhikode Airport', Says International Air Transport Association: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

In the heavy shelling, one person named Mohmmad Sadeeq of Tain-Mankote area died on the spot due to splinter injuries, they said.

Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch around 2045 hours tonight, they said.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Lead Sports Fraternity's Prayers for Victims of IX-1344 Dubai-Kozhikode Flight Mishap in Kerala.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the officials added.

There was another incident of unprovoked shelling by the Pakistan army Friday morning, an official said.

"At about 0630 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district," a defence spokesperson said.

For three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday, Pakistan troops shelled forward areas along LoC in Qasba, Krishnagati, Balakote, Mankote, Mendhar, Kirni, and sectors of Poonch district and Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district respectively.

Earlier this month, one jawan was killed in firing by Pakistan in Rajouri sector along LoC.

On July 11, two women were killed when Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in different sectors in Poonch district.

On July 10, an Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)