Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Kerala recorded 1,184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

"A total of 784 recoveries and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. There are 531 hotspots in the state," the Kerala CM added.

The CM further informed that there are 12,737 active cases in the state, while 1,49,295 people are under observation.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated, stated the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

