Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Academy of Film and Dramatic Arts (JKAFDA) has partnered with the J-K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) to present an enriching seven-day acting workshop at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

The workshop will commence on August 21 and conclude on August 27. It aims to provide aspiring actors from the region with essential skills and insights into the world of acting.

Renowned figures from the entertainment industry, including Bollywood actor and mentor Lalit Parimoo, Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin Mir Sarwar, filmmaker and writer Dhiraj Mishra, and accomplished Kashmiri actor and director Hussein Khan, will lead the sessions.

Lalit Parimoo, a Kashmiri, expressed his motivation behind this initiative and said, "I wanted to do something for the Kashmiri youth in the field of acting. That’s why we decided to hold the classes for them so that they can nourish their talent and get work in the film industry."

He further emphasised the relevance of the recently launched Jammu & Kashmir film policy, which has drawn filmmakers to the Valley. Parimoo is optimistic that these classes will serve as a platform for local talent to secure roles in films.

Mir Sarwar also underlined the importance of understanding the nuances of acting, saying, "Acting classes are the gate pass to enter the film industry. One should definitely know the aesthetics of acting, and that will surely help them in the future."

Dhiraj Mishra acknowledged the existing pool of talent in Kashmir and stressed the need for honing that talent, saying, "Kashmir has a lot of talent but they need polishing. I would request everyone who is interested in acting to join this workshop as theatre is very important to grow."

Hussein Khan highlighted that acting is a gradual learning process and expressed the possibility of extending the workshop's duration based on the response received from the youth. "Today we are doing a seven-day workshop but tomorrow we can extend it up to three months if we get a positive response from youth," he said.

The organisers have set a nominal fee of Rs 1500 per participant to ensure accessibility. (ANI)

