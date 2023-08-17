Lucknow, August 17: On Wednesday, the Nayapalli police in Bhubaneswar detained three individuals from West Bengal on suspicion of defrauding a 72-year-old resident of Kanpur out of Rs 9 lakh by promising to provide him access to a "magic mirror" that would allow him to view people nude.

Partha Singhray, 46, of Santragachi, Molaya Sarkar, 32, of North 24 Parganas, and Sudipta Sinha Roy, 38, of Kolkata, were named as the defendants.

According to the complainant Avinash Kumar Shukla, he recently came in contact with the suspects through his friend Virendra Dubey of Kanpur. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Borivali Man Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Trying to Book Train Tickets.

The accused pretended to be representatives of a Singaporean company that sells antique items and made the complainant an offer to buy a "magic mirror" for Rs 2 crore. To gain Shukla's trust, the accused introduced him to several guys who pretended to be previous purchasers of numerous antique goods, including the magic mirror, from the Singaporean firm.

To acquire the mirror from the customer, the buyer requested Shukla to travel to Bhubaneswar. A few days ago, the two people met at a hotel close to Jayadev Vihar. Shukla has already given the accused Rs 9 lakh. Shukla discovered the defendants were con artists at the meeting in the hotel and wanted a refund, according to the inspector in charge of Nayapalli police station.

According to the accused, Shukla was informed that scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) in the USA employ a similar kind of mirror. The victim was also led to think that by gazing into the mirror, he could predict the future. Cyber Fraud: Fraudsters Withdraw Rs 50 Lakh From Man's Account Just by Giving Blank Calls; Here's How One of the Biggest Frauds in Delhi Happened.

Five mobile phones that included recordings of a magic mirror, a vehicle, Rs. 28,000 cash, and some agreement documents from the suspects have been confiscated by police. During our investigation, we discovered that the gang's members pretended to be both buyers and sellers to unsuspecting victims who are often wealthy and have a taste for vintage goods, according to the police.

