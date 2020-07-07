Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI) COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana on Tuesday, with as many as 1,879 cases and seven deaths being reported, taking the tally to 27,612 and deaths to 313.

Out of the 1,879 fresh cases, 1,422 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 176 and 94 cases respectively.

Also Read | Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Rain Would Occur Over Gurugram And Its Adjoining Areas : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

A state government bulletin said 16,287 people have been discharged so far, while 11,012 were under treatment.

A total of 6,220 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 1,28,438 samples have been tested, it said.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers CEO, Two Directors Among 12 Arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police.

As on Tuesday, government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 COVID beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds and 3537 are oxygen beds, the bulletin said.

It also said 1,145 are Intensive Care Unit beds and 471 are ventilator beds. Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary (Health) Shanti Kumari and discussed the COVID-19 situation.

Discussed about #COVID situation in Telangana with Chief Secretary Shri. Somesh Kumar & Principal Secretary Health Shanthi Kumari at #rajbhavan #Hyderabad #Telangana, she tweeted.

She also held a meeting with representatives of various private hospitals in the city on Tuesday.

The meeting came against the backdrop of allegations of some private hospitals charging exorbitant fees from patients for COVID-19 treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)