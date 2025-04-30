Visakhapatnam, April 30: Seven people died, and four were injured after a 20-foot-long stretch of a makeshift structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday. Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force, an official said.

According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am. "Seven people died in the incident. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment...We immediately reached the spot after the incident was reported," the SDRF jawan told ANI.

20-Foot-Long Stretch Collapses at Temple in Visakhapatnam

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Seven people died and four got injured after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam. Search and rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF Vangalapudi… https://t.co/jDfKZjnX1U pic.twitter.com/8JVOtd24ND — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Vangalapudi Anitha, Home and Disaster Management Minister of Andhra Pradesh has also reached the spot. Anitha told ANI that the incident was unfortunate. "There was heavy rainfall. All precautions had been taken. It is an unfortunate," she said. More information is awaited.

