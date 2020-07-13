Leh, Jul 13 (PTI) Seven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Leh district, taking the total number of cases in Ladakh to 1,093 on Monday, officials said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Union territory rose to 146 -- 116 in Leh and 30 in Kargil, the officials said.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports Spike of 1,435 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

All the seven new coronavirus cases were from Leh district, according to the officials.

Eighteen more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 946, including 695 in Kargil.

Also Read | Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 63.02% After 18,850 People Recover From COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours.

Ladakh has registered a single death from the pandemic so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)