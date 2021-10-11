Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a madrasa teacher in the Mehdawal area here, police said.

The incident took place when the girl had gone to the madrasa along with her brother. A teacher, identified as Maulana Mushtaq, sent the boy outside to buy fruits and raped the girl, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said.

When family members came to know about the incident, they filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was lodged in this connection, he said.

The FIR was lodged under provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC section 376 (rape), Kumar added.

A probe is on into the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

