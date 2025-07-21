Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) The 12 persons, acquitted in the July 11, 2006 train blasts case, were charged of being members of the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had alleged that some of the accused had received training in terror camps in Pakistan.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Trouble Mounts for Justice Yashwant Varma As 145 Lok Sabha MPs Sign Impeachment Notice Against Him.

The roles of the accused are as follows:

1) Kamal Ahmed Ansari: Died in 2021 pending hearing of the appeal at the age of 50. Ansari was a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar and was accused of receiving arms training in Pakistan. He was also accused of planting the bomb that exploded at Matunga.

Also Read | Did Viral Image Really Show Bangladesh Air Force Jet That Crashed in Dhaka? Fact Check Reveals Photo Is AI-Generated.

2) Mohammed Faisal Rahman Shaikh: The 50-year-old accused from Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district was accused of being one of the main conspirators. As per the prosecution, he had obtained money from Pakistan, assembled bombs and planted one of them in a train.

3) Ehtesham Siddiqui: Aged 42, Siddiqui was accused of carrying out a recce of the trains and planting the bomb that went off at Mira-Bhayandar.

4) Naveed Hussain Khan Rasheed: Aged 44, Rasheed, a call centre employee at the time, was accused of assembling bombs and planting one that exploded in a train at Bandra. He was a resident of Secunderabad and was arrested from there.

5) Asif Khan Bashir Khan: The 52-year-old was accused of helping assemble the bombs and planting one that exploded at Borivali. A civil engineer, Khan was a resident of Jalgaon and accused of being a key member of SIMI. List of accused who were sentenced to life imprisonment:

1) Tanveer Ahmed Ansari: Resident of Agripada in Mumbai, the 50-year-old was convicted for attending terror camps in Pakistan and also conducting a recce of the trains.

2) Mohammed Shafi: Aged 46, Shafi was accused of running a hawala racket and procuring money from Pakistan for the blasts.

3) Shaikh Mohammed Ali Alam: The 55-year-old was charged with assembling bombs at his house in suburban Govandi with the help of Pakistanis who had sneaked into India. He was also accused of being a member of SIMI.

4) Mohammed Sajid Ansari: The 47-year-old resident of Mira Road was accused of procuring timers for the bombs and helping assemble them. He was also accused of harbouring two Pakistani nationals.

5) Muzammil Rahman Shaikh: The 40-year-old youngest accused in the case, a software engineer, was accused of getting trained in Pakistan and also conducting recce of the local trains.

His brothers — Faisal and Raahil — are also accused in the case but were never caught. They were allegedly the main planners of the conspiracy.

6) Suhail Mehmood Shaikh: Aged 55, Shaikh was accused of having taken arms training in Pakistan and also carrying out a recce of the trains to be targeted.

7) Zameer Rehman Shaikh: The 50-year-old was accused of attending conspiracy meetings and also receiving training in Pakistan.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)