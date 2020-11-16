New Delhi, November 16: Almost 75 additional doctors and around 350 paramedics are heading to Delhi after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed paramilitary forces to arrange more doctors for Delhi to control the COVID-19 situation. Sources in Union Home Ministry claimed that around 75 doctors will be in Delhi from different parts of the country. These doctors will be in Delhi in the next few days.

The move comes a day after a COVID-19 review meeting held at the Home Ministry. These doctors belong to various paramilitary forces like Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and others.

Different paramilitary forces sent out an urgent message last night asking them to arrange more medical professionals as per directives.

Official communication has also been marked to various units asking them to relieve extra doctors who will be deployed to manage the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, sources claimed.

A top government official involved in the process of coordination to arrange doctors as per the decision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said "Total 75 doctors will be here in the next few days. Forces have already processed and suggested names and soon they will be in Delhi and deployed at different locations or hospitals in the national capital. Some may also be deployed at 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID hospital in Delhi's Chhatarpur," the senior official claimed.

Around 350 additional paramedics will also reach Delhi from various places like Jalandhar, Shimla, Lucknow, states of North-east and other parts.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is taking care of the world's largest COVID-19 hospital in Chhatarpur, Delhi will be sending almost 15 doctors and 70 paramedics. Similarly, SSB also sending around 12 doctors along with 70 paramedics. Sources also claimed almost a dozen doctors will be coming to Delhi from different paramilitary forces.

Sources said that forces will try to avoid bringing in doctors from tense areas like Kashmir, Ladakh and others considering the current situation. Also, less number of doctors will be asked to be redeployed from the Red zone, sources claimed.

