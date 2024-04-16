Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) Eight candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for elections to the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam where voting will be held in the third phase on May 7, a poll official said.

Four candidates filed their nominations for Kokrajhar seat, two for Guwahati and one each for Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies.

For Kokrajhar (ST) seat, NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Lalit Pegu of Voters Party International (VPI) and Independents Prithvi Narayan Deb Mech and Ranjoy Brahma filed their nominations during the day.

For Guwahati, Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal's Amitabh Sarma filed their papers.

Independent candidate Dulu Ahmed filed his nomination papers for Barpeta seat while Hafiz Burhanuddin of National Road Map Party of India filed his documents for Dhubri constituency.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 19 and scrutiny will be conducted the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22.

Polling will be held in Assam in three phases. A total of 35 candidates are in the fray for five seats of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur in the first phase on April 19, while 61 nominees are contesting five constituencies of Nagaon, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar and Darrang-Udalguri in the second phase on April 26.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF one, while there was also an Independent MP.

