Muzaffarnagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Eight children from Tripura and Mizoram who were forced into bonded labour at an ashram in Shukratal here were rescued, police said on Wednesday.

Aged between 7 and 10 years, the children were allegedly made to wash utensils, prepare food and lay bricks at the Gaudiya math.

Also Read | ICMR Tests Total of 1,04,73,771 Samples For COVID-19 Till Date: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

A team of child care helpline along with the police raided the ashram on Tuesday evening and rescued the minors, senior superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said.

According to the incharge of child care help line Punam Sharma, the children will be counselled and produced before the child welfare board.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains Video: Intense Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging in Dwarka City.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)