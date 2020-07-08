Gujarat, July 8: Heavy rains lashed the state, as a result of which, several districts have reached a flood-like situation. Intense rainfall has triggered severe waterlogging in Dwarka city. The area has been receiving heavy rainfall, since the last few days. Several cars were submerged in water after parts of Gujarat's Dwarka were flooded due to heavy rainfall in the region.

On Sunday, the area received heavy showers and was also accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm. Gujarat Rains Video: Cattle Washed Away in Flood at a Village in Rajkot.

Intense Rains Trigger Severe Waterlogging in Dwarka:

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Gujarat's Dwarka city pic.twitter.com/hNlcK3eipM — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

According to a video shared by ANI, cattle were seen being washed away in flood at Khijadiya Mota village in Paddhari, Rajkot due to incessant rainfall. Similarly, a 30-year-old bridge was washed away by the heavy rains in Gujarat's Junagadh on Monday. The bridge in Bamnasa village over the Sabli river served as a lifeline for the locals who used it for their daily commute to and from their village.

