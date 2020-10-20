Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) The Punjab health authorities on Tuesday reported eight more coronavirus deaths as 520 fresh infections took the state's case tally to 1,28,590.

So far, the infection has claimed 4,037 lives in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Hoshiarpur (109), Bathinda (57) and Ludhiana (46), the bulletin said.

There are 4,895 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

A total of 891 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,19,658, the bulletin added.

Twenty-seven critical patients are on ventilator while 115 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 23,59,842 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

