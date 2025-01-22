In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, at least eight passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express coming from the other side. The alleged incident took place in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. It is reported that the passengers suffered serious injuries in the said incident. According to news agency ANI, railway officials and other staff have reached the spot. Jalgaon Violence: Curfew Imposed in Paladhi Village After Violent Clashes Between 2 Groups, 7 Arrested (Watch Video).

Passengers of Pushpak Express Hit by Karnataka Express in Jalgaon

Maharashtra | At least 8 passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express coming from the other side. The passengers have suffered serious injuries. More details awaited. https://t.co/EN1fvJz2j4 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)