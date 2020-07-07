Muzaffarnagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Eight more people tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 102, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the new cases include one inmate of the district jail.

Also Read | New Renault Kwid 1.0-Litre RXL Variants Launched at Rs 4.16 Lakh; India Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Meanwhile, four coronavirus patients in the district recovered from the infection, the officials said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, of the total 134 sample reports, eight returned positive.

Also Read | Pune Reports 1,134 COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

The people who were found positive for the virus on Tuesday are being shifted to COVID hospital in Begarajpur, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)