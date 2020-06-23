Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 81, officials said.

Three novel coronavirus patients also recovered from the infection in the district, they said.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, results of 48 samples were received on Tuesday, of which eight came out positive for COVID-19 while three patients recovered from the disease.

He said at present 81 patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

