Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) At least 80 persons from Karnataka are stranded en route to the pilgrimage to Amarnath cave due to bad weather, authorities said on Saturday.

Among the 80, as many as 23 are said to be from Gadag district.

These pilgrims are stranded at Panchtarni, six km away from the shrine.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the authorities to provide all necessary assistance for the safe return of the pilgrims from the state.

