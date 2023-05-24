Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) As the new academic session is set to commence from June onwards, the Kerala government on Wednesday approved continuation of the 81 temporary batches, which were allowed last year, to ensure there is no shortage of seats in admissions to Class 11 in higher secondary schools in the state.

The decision to retain the temporary batches and also increase the marginal seats in higher secondary schools in the current academic year was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a government statement said.

Of the 81 temporary batches, more than half are in the humanities stream, 20 in science and 10 in commerce, it said.

A 30 per cent increase in marginal seats would be seen in government higher secondary schools in seven districts, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, it said.

There would be a 20 per cent increase in marginal seats in aided higher secondary schools in those seven districts as well as Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, it added.

An additional 10 per cent marginal increase in seats will be allowed in those aided higher secondary schools which demand the same, the statement said.

Apart from allowing the temporary batches and marginal increase in seats, the Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 8.08 crore for construction of a war memorial in the State capital, the statement said.

