Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.

According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 deaths.

Also Read | Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Bakra Eid Prayers to be Offered Only at Homes Amid COVID-19 Crisis, All Livestock Markets Closed, Says Maharashtra Govt.

Meanwhile, 10 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today taking the total number of cases to 2,438. This includes 102 active cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)