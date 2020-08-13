Kohima, Aug 12 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 87 new COVID-19 cases while 129 people recovered from the virus in the state, an official of the Heath department said.

With the 87 fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,118 of which 1,991 are active cases as 1,113 people have recovered from the disease, eight have died and six have migrated to other states, the official said.

"87 new +ve cases of COVID-19 have been detected out of 614 samples tested. 48 in Dimapur, 35 in Kohima, 3 in Zunheboto & 1 in Wokha. Necessary contact tracing have activated. Wear Mask, Keep Distance, Stay Safe," Nagaland Health minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Additional Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said 129 COVID-19 patients tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, taking the total number of recovered people to 1,113.

This has improved the recovery rate of the state to 35.69 per cent from Tuesdays 32.49 per cent, he said.

On August 6 the state had reported the highest number of 134 recoveries.

Nagaland reported the first three COVID-19 cases on May 25 while the highest single-day spike was recorded on August 4 with 276 cases.

Armed forces and paramilitary personnel comprise the highest number of infected people in the state with 1,427 personnel undergoing treatment, followed by returnees from other states at 1,115, traced contacts are 319, while 203 are frontline workers and 54 other people, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon.

Dimapur district has the highest number of 1,659 COVID-19 cases followed by Kohima (745), Peren (264), Mon (258), Zunheboto (76), Tuensang (47), Phek (31), Mokokchung (18), Wokha (17) and Longleng (3).

Meanwhile, Dr Kikon also requested all those having stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, or any mental health issues to call the State Toll Free Helpline number 1800 345 0019 to speak to counsellors.

