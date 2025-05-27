Berhampur, May 27 (PTI) Nine people were arrested with arms and ammunition in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday night as the district police continued its special drive against criminals, they said.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks Against Sofiya Qureshi: SIT Files Status Report in Supreme Court, Hearing on MP Minister's Pleas on May 28.

"Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Jilundi area. On seeing the police, some of the antisocials started to flee. Police, however, arrested nine of them after a chase," SP Subhendu Kumar Patra said.

"On further search, five country-made pistols, two toy pistols, a sword and 15 live ammunition were found in their possession," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman Alleges Torture by Husband, Triple Talaq; FIR Registered.

Sixty people have been arrested in the last one month in Ganjam and Berhampur police districts for illegally possessing firearms, officials said.

Thirty-six country-made pistols and over 120 live ammunition were seized in Ganjam, while six pistols and 12 ammunition were seized in Berhampur, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized firearms were made in Bihar's Munger, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)