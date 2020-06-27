Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was attacked and shot dead by assailants in Pipariya town of Hoshangabad yesterday, Police said on Saturday.

Additional SP Awadhesh Pratap Singh said that 9 people have been booked under Section 302 of IPC.

Also Read | Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy's Staff Member Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

"A total of 9 people have been booked under Section 302 of IPC in connection with the murder of VHP leader. Three police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," Singh said.

Pipariya Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra Joshi said, "A bounty of Rs 10,000 each has been announced on the accused in a case related to the killing of a Vishva Hindu Parishad leader in Pipariya, Madhya Pradesh yesterday." (ANI)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: VHP Leader Ravi Vishwakarma Shot Dead in Hoshangabad District, 9 Booked For Murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)