Mumbai, June 22: Amid economic slowdown erupted due to coronavirus pandemic, several firms are laying-off their employees. Companies have offered a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to employees who were near to their retirement. These companies are giving gratuity and VRS allowance in addition to their salary. Trouble mounted for these employees as they have to pay income tax on the allowance which they will receive after accepting the VRS. Income Tax Return 2019-20 Filing Deadline Extended Till November 30, 2020.

According to section 17(3) of Income Tax, an employee have to pay tax on the received allowances, which are more than three months salary. As per the Income Tax Act, if a person earns money from other sources after being laid off, then also he/she has to pay income tax on the amount earned. However, there some options of rebate under various section of the Income Tax rule.

Section 10(C) of the IT act provides exemption on the amount received (receivable) upto Rs five lakh on voluntary retirement or termination of service by an employee. These exemptions are applicable only once and if he/she was employed in public sector company, local authority, state government undertaking or any other private company. Exemptions can also be availed if an Employer pays an employee under the Industrial Dispute Act.

