Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported nine new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,53,975, officials said.

The fresh cases were reported from Jammu division with Jammu district accounting for eight cases and Rajouri district one, they said.

There are 55 active Covid cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,169, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

