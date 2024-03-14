New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Nine people, including two children, were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in the Shahstri Nagar area of Shahdara here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

"We received a call at around 5:20 am about a major fire at Shastri Nagar, near Geeta Colony. We informed the Delhi Fire Services immediately. A police team, four fire tenders, ambulances and PCR vans were rushed to the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police said the building where the fire broke out has four floors and there is a car-parking facility on the ground floor.

They said the fire started from the parking lot and the smoke engulfed the entire building.

"Even though the street is narrow, fire officials managed to reach the spot and douse the flames. A search was conducted on each floor. Three men, four women and two children were rescued and sent to the Hedgewar hospital," the officer said.

