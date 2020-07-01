Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): A total of 903 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The total number of cases has reached 77,197 in the city," said BMC adding, "625 patients discharged on Tuesday."

At present, there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases and 44,170 patients recovered from the virus.

The city has reported 4,554 fatalities as of June 30. (ANI)

