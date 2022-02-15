Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) With the addition of 93 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,07,316, while three more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,849, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Nokia G21 With Triple Rear Cameras, Unisoc T606 Chipset Unveiled: Report.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

Also Read | Serum Institute of India Provided COVID-19 Vaccine at ‘Cost of Cup of Tea’, Saved Nearly Two-thirds of Infant Population, Says Cyrus Poonawala.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,149, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)