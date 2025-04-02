Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday informed the State Assembly that almost 95 per cent of the work under Agartala Smart City Mission has already been completed and remaining works are expected to be completed by May 2025.

CM Saha shared this while replying to a calling attention notice moved by MLA Gopal Chandra Roy on Tuesday, the last day of the Budget Session.

The Tripura CM said that as per the approval of the Union Cabinet, the Smart Cities Mission scheme will end on June 30, 2025, and no further extension of this project has been announced by the Union Government yet.

He stated that the total project cost of the Smart City Mission for Agartala city is Rs. 541.04 crore. So far, a total of Rs 490 crore has been received as the Central share under the Smart City Mission, while a total of Rs 51.04 crore has been received as the State share. This is divided between the Central and State Governments in the ratio of 90:10. "A total of 65 projects have been taken up under the Smart City Mission, out of which 62 projects worth Rs 375.97 crore have been completed in the Agartala city area so far, while 3 projects are under implementation," he said.

CM Saha mentioned that the three ongoing projects are the Four-laning of Airport Road from Lichu Bagan to the New Airport Terminal - Rs. 96.17 crore, the Revitalization of MBB College Lake - Rs. 32.31 crore and the Development of Children's Park - Rs. 7.64 crore

He added that these three projects are expected to be completed by May 2025. (ANI)

